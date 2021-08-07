August 7, 2021

GOOD LUCK, I WANT YOU TO KNOW WE’RE ALL COUNTING ON YOU: Hillary’s coven wants you to like Kamala Harris.

The coven discussed using Harris’s record as a prosecutor to defend her against negative press coverage. What a truly brilliant strategy to remind voters of the very thing that sunk Harris’s presidential run. That’s why these ladies get paid the big bucks! If you criticize them or Harris, though, you will be accused of ‘sexist overtones.’ Harris’s allies want to ‘make sure the press knows this’. It’s much easier to blame Harris’s low approval ratings on bigotry rather than her own poor performance.

Translation: Democratic Party brass has given its operatives with bylines their marching orders, and is promising to shame them if they refuse to comply. “You don’t have to fall in love, you just have to fall in line,” to coin a phrase. It will fun to see who does.

As Jon Gabriel adds, “You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Kamala’s critics into what I call the basket of deplorables. But what difference, at this point, does it make? I think her new PR team will easily wipe away all the bad coverage, like with a cloth or something.”