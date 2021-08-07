August 7, 2021

CLOSED MINDS ON BOTH SIDES: Of the Faith vs Science debates, that is. Dr. Tim McGrew has in mind the influential 18th century philosopher David Hume, a multitude of contemporary folks who refuse to consider the possibility of miracles, and a whole bunch of folks in between. Put another way, just as there are Bible Thumpers, so are there Darwin Thumpers, Materialists Thumpers, and so on.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): If you believe in the theory that our universe is probably a massive computer simulation, as so many of our brightest do, then it seems to me it’s impossible to disbelieve in miracles, since we have no idea what cheat codes are buried in the software.