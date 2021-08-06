August 6, 2021

SCALED BACK? NOT SO MUCH! Obama’s 60th birthday bash looks anything but intimate as massive tents dwarf the mansion and John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive on Martha’s Vineyard ahead of the celebration.

As Jim Treacher noted on Monday: Democrats Don’t Need Masks Because They’re Better Than You. “The virus knows. It knows what you’re doing and why you’re doing it, and it only punishes people who don’t read The Atlantic or listen to NPR. If you can recite a MyPillow ad from memory, you need to wear a mask when you’re told to wear a mask. But if you can pick Lin-Manuel Miranda out of a lineup, you don’t have anything to worry about. That’s how COVID-19 works. That’s just the settled science.”