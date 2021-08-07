August 7, 2021

PROGRESS: SpaceX briefly puts together largest rocket in history at Texas base. “SpaceX briefly constructed the largest rocket ever made Friday, attaching the U.S. aerospace company’s Starship spacecraft to the Super Heavy booster at its facility in Texas. The combined height of the structure was 400 feet, nearly 40 feet taller than the next largest Saturn V rocket built by NASA. The SpaceX rocket, though, will have about twice as much thrust as Saturn V, 70 meganewtons compared to 25 meganewtons.”