August 7, 2021

YOU CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH: Student paper omits race of assault suspect despite linking to police report which mentions it.

On July 22 a female UM student was attacked in downtown Ann Arbor by a “middle-aged black male, about 5’11’’, medium build, medium skin tone,” according to a UM Department of Public Safety and Security bulletin. The suspect also wore a “navy ball cap with a yellow block M and either a dark black, gray, or blue shirt,” and was riding a “mountain bike that may have been silver in color.”

The Daily‘s description: “The perpetrator was described in the bulletin as a medium-build, middle-aged man wearing a navy ball cap with a yellow block M on it.”