August 7, 2021

COULDN’T HAPPEN TO A NICER BUNCH OF SEXUAL PREDATORS AND PREDATOR-ENABLERS: Lincoln Project in Ruins: Disgraced Super PAC Abandons Headquarters (Photos). “The Lincoln Project, a Democratic-aligned super PAC widely loathed for enabling the sexual exploitation of young men, has abandoned its once-celebrated headquarters in Park City, Utah. Visual evidence obtained by the Washington Free Beacon confirms that the office space is now empty, save for the memories its former inhabitants made along the way and whatever ghastly demons they may have conjured in the process.”