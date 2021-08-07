August 7, 2021
THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S COVID DOUBLE STANDARD: Tourists must now provide proof of vaccination. Illegal immigrants get a free pass.
See, if you do stuff like this people will get the idea that it’s about control, not about health.
