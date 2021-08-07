«
»

August 7, 2021

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S COVID DOUBLE STANDARD: Tourists must now provide proof of vaccination. Illegal immigrants get a free pass.

See, if you do stuff like this people will get the idea that it’s about control, not about health.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.