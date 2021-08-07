August 7, 2021

SIXTY PERCENT OF THE TIME, IT WORKS EVERY TIME: Biden Slips Up, Says 350 Million Americans Have Been Vaccinated Against COVID-19. “According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019, the country’s population was estimated to be 328,239,523. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website reports that 193,199,353 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 165,637,566 have been fully vaccinated, as of Thursday evening. The CDC notes that 403,047,945 doses of the vaccine have been delivered, but only 348,966,419 have been administered to people. Biden has previously mixed up numbers while listing statistics.”