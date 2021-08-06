August 6, 2021

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: If Mandates Fail, What Will Politicians Do for an Encore?

If “mandatory” fails to work, then what do politicians do for an encore? Cross their fingers, try to ride it out, pray that nature takes its course, as it has in the past and may do again. But they’ll have to settle for partial control over events because complete control is not an option. At least the vaccines work well enough to prevent serious death and the old luck of homo sapiens might still hold. Good old humanity could yet pull it off. Yet we might do well to remember Ian Malcolm’s words to John Hammond in the novel Jurassic Park:

“Genetic power is the most awesome force the planet’s ever seen, but you wield it like a kid that’s found his dad’s gun. … the kind of control you’re attempting simply is… it’s not possible. If there is one thing the history of evolution has taught us, it’s that life will not be contained. Life breaks free, it expands to new territories and crashes through barriers, painfully, maybe even dangerously, but, uh… well, there it is.”

That perhaps is something the old global world should have thought of before it built Jurassic Park … er the Wuhan Institue of Virology. CNN reports, “Intel agencies scour reams of genetic data from Wuhan lab in Covid origins hunt.” A little belated, but, uh… well, there it is.