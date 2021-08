THAT DEPENDS. HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT 20 FEET OF ASH? Yellowstone Just Recorded Over 1000 Earthquakes in One Month. Should We Be Worried? No, not really. “While above average, this level of seismicity is not unprecedented, and it does not reflect magmatic activity. If magmatic activity were the cause of the quakes, we would expect to see other indicators, like changes in deformation style or thermal/gas emissions, but no such variations were detected.”