August 6, 2021

ED MORRISSEY: What would Dems have done if Trump defied SCOTUS — like Biden just did? “Biden’s action actually harms the situation further by delaying a rational response from Congress, which is as always happy to duck tough votes. The onus doesn’t solely belong on states and localities, however. Congress created the moratorium, and it has the responsibility to provide a rational off-ramp for that extraordinary intervention. Shooting cash out of a cannon and then telling states to figure it out is an abdication of responsibility for the situation.”