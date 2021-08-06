August 6, 2021

HONESTLY, THE ONLY REASON HIS FRAUDULENCY REMAINS NOMINAL PRESIDENT IS THAT THEY FEAR WHAT KAMALA WILL DO: Over – Under.

Her particular combination of stupid, narcissistic and power hungry is worse than Obama, and even the left has to suspect it might very well wreck them. At any rate, all of this is to avoid being held to account for misdeeds they’re terrified we’ll discover. With Commie LaWhorish in power those misdeeds will be committed in glaringly stupid ways even the media can’t hide.

So they’re going to try to keep the corpse of Joe Biden in power as long as possible. Mind you, as senile as he is, he hasn’t got markedly dumber than he ever was. He’s just worse at hiding it.