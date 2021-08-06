«

August 6, 2021

PAYING A BONUS TO STAY UNEMPLOYED PROBABLY DOESN’T HELP:  Worker shortage stymies vaccine mandates at nursing homes.

Mind you, deplorables don’t always do what they’re supposed to. That’s part of why they’re deplorable… and proud.

