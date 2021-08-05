August 5, 2021

DAVID BERNSTEIN: Revisiting the Right to Bear Arms after Summer 2020 Rioting. “The basic theme of the article is that the inability or unwillingness (often under standdown orders from politicians) of law enforcement to protect life and property during the summer 2020 riots and looting in cities across the country undermines the claim of opponents of the right to keep and bear arms that individual firearms ownership is obsolete given the existence of modern police forces.”

The full article is available here.