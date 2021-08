CHRISTIAN TOTO: Why Justin Bieber Bowing to the Woke Mob Hurts Us All. “Cancel Culture can be brutal for those who lack the money, and societal clout, to fight back. Try taking a stand against woke dictates at the office. Chances are you’ll soon be skimming LinkedIn for job openings. It’s why so many people go along with woke culture’s insanity. To do anything else puts their livelihoods at risk.”