August 5, 2021
ALLISON GOLLUST, CNN EXEC TIED TO GOV. CUOMO, ACCUSED OF BEING REASON CHRIS GETS A PASS:
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo doesn’t just have his brother Chris at CNN, he also has ties to one of its top executives — sparking accusations that it’s why the network has turned a blind eye to its star host’s involvement in his sibling’s sexual harassment scandal.
Allison Gollust was Cuomo’s communications director before becoming executive vice president at CNN — where she was even recently tapped to replace Jeff Zucker as Worldwide President, Fox News has noted.
Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and it all makes sense.
Evergreen: