August 5, 2021

ALLISON GOLLUST, CNN EXEC TIED TO GOV. CUOMO, ACCUSED OF BEING REASON CHRIS GETS A PASS:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo doesn’t just have his brother Chris at CNN, he also has ties to one of its top executives — sparking accusations that it’s why the network has turned a blind eye to its star host’s involvement in his sibling’s sexual harassment scandal.

Allison Gollust was Cuomo’s communications director before becoming executive vice president at CNN — where she was even recently tapped to replace Jeff Zucker as Worldwide President, Fox News has noted.