August 5, 2021

RIOTS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: Cori Bush Defends Her Own Private Security While Advocating For ‘Defunding the Police.’

Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) made a strange argument for defunding the police while defending her own expenditures on private security.

“I’m gonna make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life. And I have too much work to do, there are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that. So if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend 10 more dollars on it, you know what, I get to be here to do the work. So suck it up,” Bush said on CBS News. “Defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets.”