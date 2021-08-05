August 5, 2021

IF YOU LIKE YOUR VITAMIN D, YOU CAN KEEP YOUR VITAMIN D: While they scare you with “variants,” Congress wants to make dietary supplements prescription only. A reader emails: “Sen. Richard Durbin has been trying for years to make dietary supplements available only by a doctor’s prescription, which will have the practical effect of making them far less available and far more expensive. In the past he’s failed, so this time he’s trying to bury his ban deeply inside the gigantic “infrastructure” bill being considered by Congress. If he succeeds, many normal and beneficial dietary supplements such as high-dose vitamin D are going to become difficult or impossible for most adults in the U.S. to obtain.”

There’s a petition here.