August 5, 2021

SHUT UP, KAREN: ‘Freedom, not force’: Hundreds protest Jeffco Schools mask mandate days before kids return to class.

The district wants to force children as young as three to wear masks at school, despite the science.

Posted by Stephen Green at 3:50 pm
