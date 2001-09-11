«
»

August 4, 2021

IS THE NEW YORK TIMES A LIBERAL NEWSPAPER? OF COURSE IT IS:

1619 Project, Touted as Racial Reckoning, Ignores Democratic Party Racism.

Is There More Than Anti-Trump Politics Behind a Reported New York Times Decision Not to Investigate COVID’s Origins?

Abhorrent! New York Times Calls Osama Bin Laden ‘Devoted Family Man.’

The latter story is par for the course for the newspaper that accidentally ran a piece praising Bill Ayers on September 11th, 2001.

(Classical reference in headline.)

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:44 pm
