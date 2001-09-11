August 4, 2021

IS THE NEW YORK TIMES A LIBERAL NEWSPAPER? OF COURSE IT IS:

● 1619 Project, Touted as Racial Reckoning, Ignores Democratic Party Racism.

● Is There More Than Anti-Trump Politics Behind a Reported New York Times Decision Not to Investigate COVID’s Origins?

● Abhorrent! New York Times Calls Osama Bin Laden ‘Devoted Family Man.’

The latter story is par for the course for the newspaper that accidentally ran a piece praising Bill Ayers on September 11th, 2001.

(Classical reference in headline.)