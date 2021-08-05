August 5, 2021

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Stacey Lennox: If Criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci Is a Hate Crime I Plead Guilty – And I’ll Do It Again. “Apparently, wanting border security, a strong military, and viewing China as an economic and military threat makes you anti-science and an authoritarian.”

Bryan Preston: If You Think 2021 Has Been Rough So Far, Wait Until the Democrats Wage Their Next Horrible Battle. “As ugly as things are now, from bolting a whole state to deny the democratic process to flouting their own mandates to bashing mainstream election reforms as ‘Jim Crow 2.0,’ things are likely to get a whole lot uglier and worse later this year.”

Yours Truly: Science vs ‘Teh Feelz’: A Genderfluid Seesaw. “You can imagine the Left’s response to a Harvard womyn insisting that there’s such a thing as biological reality.”