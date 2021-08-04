August 4, 2021
THE FAA NEEDS TO BACK OFF: SpaceX surges Starship work despite FAA environmental review uncertainty.
Many people are starting to suspect that the bureaucracy is trying to slow SpaceX down for the benefit of its competitors.
