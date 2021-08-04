«
»

August 4, 2021

THE FAA NEEDS TO BACK OFF: SpaceX surges Starship work despite FAA environmental review uncertainty.

Many people are starting to suspect that the bureaucracy is trying to slow SpaceX down for the benefit of its competitors.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:00 pm
