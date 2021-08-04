August 4, 2021

SPYING ON YOU IS INFRASTRUCTURE: Infrastructure Bill Would Require Alcohol Monitors for All New Cars. “Buried in the massive proposal—which is already longer than 2,700 pages—is a section titled, ‘ADVANCED IMPAIRED DRIVING TECHNOLOGY,’ which mandates new vehicles include ‘a system that … passively and accurately detect[s] whether the blood alcohol concentration of a driver of a motor vehicle is equal to or greater than the blood alcohol concentration” of .08, in which case the system would ‘prevent or limit motor vehicle operation.’ Automobile manufacturers would have a three-year grace period to comply with the regulation.”