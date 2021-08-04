August 4, 2021

IF THEY WEREN’T SO BOUND AND DETERMINED TO GET IT INTO MY VEINS, I MIGHT. AS IS? NO SALE: To Vax or Not To Vax…

Also for the record, right now I don’t trust a) the government, in all its organs, all its false glamour, all its empty promises. b) the medical establishment which is its handmaiden, and is represented by the scabrous lying Fauci of the serpent tongue who speaks out both sides of his mouth and sometimes other orifices. c) the lying media which ginned up the insanity of the last two years, whole cloth.

So, I don’t trust something the government really wants me to have in my veins. The fact they want it is reason enough for me to say no. The doctors who assure me it’s safe, and also that I must get vaccinated for something that — given some medical issues — I have 98.8% chance of surviving if I catch it are also not covering themselves with glory. (If I get one more “get vaccinated now” text from my PCP, he’s going to get a graduate degree in swearing in seven languages.) And I don’t trust the media to accurately — or at all — report any adverse reactions particularly among people with auto-immune issues. I also don’t trust them to stop trying to drum up the fear of a bug most people survive, or don’t even know they contracted.

I don’t trust them. At all. So why would I do what they want me to do?