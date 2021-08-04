August 4, 2021

WE HAVE A DEMOCRACY LIKE LIZZY IS AMERINDIAN: Elizabeth Warren Tells Teen Vogue: Abortion, Voting are ‘About the Functioning of Our Democracy’.

Also, is it too late for retroactive abortion since she supports it so hard? Because a lot of us think she’s not very happy, what with trying to be another ethnicity and all. We think it’s a quality of life issue. She’s not very happy and never has been. She should be kept comfortable, while the nation has a talk about her…. Though mind you, just making her retroactively born in Cuba is just as good. We can drop her off. We’ll even give her a parachute.