August 3, 2021

SHE’LL NEVER BE A HERO TO THE MEDIA WITH TALK LIKE THAT: WATCH: U.S. Wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock Praises God, America After Winning Gold.

As she bounced on her feet in excitement, the network reporter asked her about the American flag she had draped around her shoulders. He wondered how it feels to represent the U.S.A. at the Olympics.

The reporter may have been hoping for Mensah-Stock to attack the U.S. like so many other privileged athletes, but if he was, he came away disappointed. Instead, Mensah-Stock was thrilled and to be a proud American.

“It feels amazing,” Mensah-Stock said of competing for her country. “I love representing the U.S.,” she continued as she brought her hands up in the shape of a heart. “I freaking love living there, I love it, and I’m so happy I get to represent U-S-A,” she said.