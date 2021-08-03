August 3, 2021

DON’T GET COCKY. Politico: Dem campaign chief warns party would lose House if election were held today.

Weakness on the economy is the real sore spot for Democrats. As they see it, they’ve been spending money like drunken sailors so the electorate should reward them for it at the polls. The problem is that the spread of the delta variant and the revival of mask mandates in a lot of places has people who work in retail, restaurants, etc. nervous about what comes next for the economy. You can spend all you want but if businesses can’t operate like they did pre-COVID then the economy isn’t going to fully return to normal.