August 3, 2021

THESE MARGINS DWARF ANY RECENT ELECTIONS: 57% COMFORTABLE ATTENDING INDOOR SOCIAL EVENTS WITHOUT MASKS.

Fifty-seven percent (57%) of voters would feel comfortable going without a mask to an indoor restaurant, bar, or other social settings with a large number of people. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 40% would be uncomfortable.

These numbers are essentially unchanged since late May. That stability is interesting for a variety of reasons. In late May, 56% were confident that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. That figure has fallen to 28% today. Additionally, the CDC guidance on wearing masks has changed, a fact that 61% of voters recognize.

One possible explanation for this is that a large number of people are simply not following the CDC guidelines. Among those who recognize that the CDC recommends even vaccinated people to wear masks at indoor social events, 42% are comfortable attending such events without a mask. That’s consistent with data from a few months ago showing that just 33% of voters have been following the CDC guidance very closely.