August 3, 2021

ALL THE EVIDENCE INDICATES THAT NATURAL “RECOVERED” IMMUNITY IS AT LEAST AS GOOD AS THE VACCINES: Law professor with naturally acquired COVID immunity battles GMU’s strict vaccine mandate. “Multiple clinical studies have shown that natural immunity provides at least as much protection against reinfection as the most effective vaccines—and unquestionably more protection than less-effective vaccines from China and elsewhere that university policy approves.”

Oh, please. If they’ll accept Sinovac then they’re not serious about health. They’re just too greedy to turn down foreign students who pay full tuition.