August 3, 2021

UNPOSSIBLE. KARENS EVERYWHERE HOLD THEM OUT AS LIFESAVERS. Disease Expert Tells CNN: Most Masks Don’t Really Work Against Wuhan Coronavirus.

To be fair, Fauci said that at one point. But then, he’s said everything at one point.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am
