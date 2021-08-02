August 2, 2021

CAM EDWARDS: Boston Globe Readers Discover The Racist History Of Gun Control. “I was shocked to see a column headlined ‘The Very Racist History of Gun Control’ on the paper’s website this weekend. I’m sure the piece by longtime columnist Jeff Jacoby has caused some heartburn in the newsroom, not only because the op-ed is chock full of inconvenient truths for fans of gun control, but because it directly takes aim at the claims of historian Carol Anderson, whose new book ‘The Second’ is based on the premise that the right to keep and bear arms itself is rooted in racism.”