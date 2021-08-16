Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
DANA LOESCH: The Blame for Afghanistan. Here’s the issue: There are no good options for leaving, …
“SELF-PLAGIARISM” ISN’T REALLY POSSIBLE, BUT LEAVE IT TO JOE BIDEN TO TRY: Related: Pl…
»
August 16, 2021
OPEN THREAD:
More dope than heroin, sharper than a needle.
Tweet
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 9:30 pm
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE