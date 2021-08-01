August 1, 2021

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Those Virus Sequences That Were Suddenly Deleted? They’re Back: Chinese researchers have uploaded genetic sequences of coronaviruses to a scientific database more than a year after they took them offline. “On July 21, the disappearance of the sequences was brought up during a news conference in Beijing, where Chinese officials rejected claims that the pandemic started as a lab leak.”

Plus: “Dr. Bloom could not offer an explanation for the conflicting accounts, either. ‘I’m not in a position to adjudicate among them,’ he said in an interview.”

Are the new sequences the same as the ones that were there before?