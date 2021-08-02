August 2, 2021

ANALYSIS: Liberal Animosity Toward Minorities, Teachers, and Poor People is Out of Control.

As you might expect, Lincoln Project operatives are some of the worst offenders. Tom Nichols, one of the super PAC’s former advisers, griped last week that the United States was “threatened by millions of spoiled, stupid adult children” who are reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. His much wealthier former colleague, Rick Wilson, agreed: “We’re so fucked.”

The extremely online duo’s outbursts were presumably in response to successful black athletes publicly expressing their vaccine hesitancy. NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, for example, suggested a day earlier that he didn’t “want to partake” in the COVID-19 vaccine. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was also ruthlessly mocked for refusing to divulge his vaccine status, just as NBA star LeBron James repeatedly insisted his decision to get the vaccine (or not) was a “private thing.”

Nichols went on to describe Hopkins, using racially charged language, as “some jamoke in a red hat who has the mentality of a rashy toddler.” Red just happens to be the primary color of Hopkins’s NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals. He feels “almost no emotion and zero empathy” for the successful black man and other marginalized individuals whom he finds annoying.

Polling shows that vaccine hesitancy is most prominent among racial minorities, individuals without a college degree, and those who earn less than $50,000 a year. Additionally, teachers’ unions have been some of the most outspoken opponents to President Joe Biden’s effort to mandate vaccines for government employees.

As a result, these marginalized communities have been singled out for derision by overeducated white liberals who earn many times the median household income. Many of the hateful attacks, including some in the pages of the New York Times, have used racially explosive rhetoric commonly associated with white supremacy movements.