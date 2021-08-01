August 1, 2021

BLM = “BEAUTIFUL LAVISH MANSIONS.” Activist Shaun King lives lavishly in lakefront New Jersey home. “King has been dogged for years by allegations of shady dealings in his charitable efforts in movements he has founded — including a lack of transparency in money he has raised for several criminal justice initiatives he has backed. . . . King co-founded the Real Justice political action committee in 2017 with former Black Lives Matter leader Patrisse Cullors, who resigned from BLM a month after The Post revealed she had spent more than $3 million on real estate in the US.”