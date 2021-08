DAVID BARON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Bear runs into Tennessee restaurant, then meanders along the sidewalk beside visitors. “At the time, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had reminded people that Gatlinburg is part of the bears’ natural habitat and roaming area.”

If you shot every bear that crossed the Gatlinburg city limits, within a few years the bears wouldn’t do that anymore. Deer know exactly where they can be hunted, and bears are smarter than deer.