August 1, 2021

ANALYSIS: TRUE. We should be fighting for the history of the Alamo, not about it.

For history organizations, these are interesting times. Today we find many people fighting over history. In my time as CEO of the Alamo, I observed more people preferred to fight about the history of the Alamo rather than fight for it.

When we fight about history, we find ourselves arguing about what we want our history to be. Often these arguments are based upon our opinions and not historical facts.

Former U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan wrote in 1983, “First, get your facts straight. Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts. Second, decide to live with the facts.”