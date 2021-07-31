July 31, 2021

SO FAR, IT SEEMS THAT THE VACCINE RISKS HAVE BEEN EXAGGERATED: Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says.

The risks in both cases are quite low. However, the “vaccinate teens so they won’t kill grandma” argument seems invalid based on this: CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated.

Except that that conclusion doesn’t really follow from the Provincetown experience.

The “knowledge” here seems pretty uncertain, to be delivered in such tones of ringing certainty.