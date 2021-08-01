«
»

August 1, 2021

A REMEDY FOR WOKE NONSENSE: Red, White, and Black: Rescuing American History from Revisionists and Race Hustlers. Edited by Robert Woodson, with chapters by John McWhorter, Shelby Steele, Clarence Page, Carol Swain, and more.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:45 pm
