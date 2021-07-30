July 30, 2021

IF THIS IS TRUE, “DEMOCRACY” DESERVES IT: Actual Atlantic headline. I read it so you don’t have to. Basically, Lindell thinks the Chicoms stole the election by hacking it in Biden’s favor and is spending millions trying to prove it using experts, holding a conference, etc., after which the Supreme Court will vote to put Trump back in office. Article author Anne Applebaum doesn’t think he will be able to prove it, but assuming he did somehow, he would apparently be destroying democracy by… putting the actual winner of the election back in office.

Exit question: We have been hearing a whole lot since January 6 about how our “democracy” is threatened, but is there any substantial number of evil terrorist seditious insurrectionist Q-anon folks out there who don’t think Trump was, in fact, the actual winner of the election?