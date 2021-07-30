«
July 30, 2021

STEALTH GUN CONTROL: “EAR” Restrictions Imposed On 3D Printed Firearms. “Earlier this year, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a preliminary injunction that removed such technologies from the U.S. Munitions List (USML) and made them exempt from International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). In response, the BIS has now declared that anyone engaged in manufacturing, exporting or ‘furnishing’ 3D printed firearms, are subject to Export Administration Regulations (EAR) instead.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 5:00 pm
