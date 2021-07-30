July 30, 2021

ROGER SIMON ON THE CASE OF FAUCI: Why Bureaucrats Need Term Limits More Urgently than Politicians.

Just the other day, he was seeming to wobble under withering examination from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) over the NIAID director’s relationship, including possible funding, with the Wuhan Institute of Virology from emails recently exposed via a Freedom of Information Act request.

This points to the extraordinary danger posed by Fauci and other unelected bureaucrats who, due to years of basically unsupervised activity, make decisions that affect foreign policy as greatly as presidents.

What could be more alarming than the funding or sponsoring of gain-of-function research in communist China by American taxpayers?

Was the doctor not aware of information that is publicly available, such as this report from Japan Forward: “Biological Weapons the Focus of China’s Military Research in the Last 20 Years.”

In a way, we can read Fauci’s strangely erratic behavior over the past couple of years, including disagreeing with Trump over the then-president’s decision to block travel from China at the beginning of the pandemic, as an attempt to evade scrutiny of his relationship with the communist Chinese.

To this day, he’s avoiding answering questions on this relationship that could end up linking him to some of the most heinous research ever conducted, both abroad and, alas, at home.

Fauci himself could have what the French call “mains sales” (dirty hands) in the horrifying global tragedy that has transpired and is continuing to plague us.

Or not.

But what is he hiding and why are we, the citizens of a supposedly free country, prey to his edicts?

Speaking personally, I took the Pfizer shots and now wonder if I should have, as it becomes more clear that the death rates for healthy people are exceptionally low, even for 70- and 80-year-olds, and that readily available drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine work just as well, most probably better, than the vaccinations, to keep us healthy.

But someday this will end, or more likely be abated, and something else will come up. For that reason, term limits for the bureaucracy should be at the top of the agenda when the Republicans next hold the presidency and the Congress.

No more Faucis, please.