July 29, 2021

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: “I don’t think the things we espoused in the ‘60s were wrong: that love is better than hatred, that peace is better than war. I think those are true; I don’t think we were wrong about any of those.”

—David Crosby Asked If ‘60s Were ‘Dream That Didn’t Come True,’ Ultimate Classic Rock, October 23, 2019.

● Chaser: Cranky Old Hippie David Crosby Wants Fox News Rupert Murdoch Creator ‘Taken Out’ & ‘Shot.’

—NewsBusters, yesterday.