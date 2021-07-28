July 28, 2021

CAR BREAK-INS ARE UP 753% IN SAN FRANCISCO’S TOURIST HUB: But no need to panic! “Last month, the Police Department’s Central Station saw a 753% increase in auto burglaries compared to the previous May. But that was the height of lockdown restrictions. They are up only 75% compared to 2019.”

The “only” is a nice touch by the DNC operatives at the San Francisco Chronicle.

Related: DA Chesa Boudin Takes Questions at Manny’s, Compares Recall to ‘Big Lie.’

I suppose it’s good interdepartmental relations when international socialists reference lines by National Socialists.

