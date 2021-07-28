July 28, 2021

RIP: ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dies at 72. “No cause of death was cited,” however, “Earlier this month, Gibbons and Beard played their first performances without Hill in more than 50 years, stating that the bassist had been forced to seek medical attention ‘to address a hip issue,’ according to a statement, although his ailment was apparently more serious than they let on. ‘Per Dusty’s request the show must go on!,’ the statement continued, and the band’s longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, filled in.”

Prior to Hill’s death, “the Gibbons/Hill/Beard trio [lineup of ZZ Top] has been in place since 1970. That’s enough to make ZZ Top the longest-running group with an unchanged line-up in the entire history of popular music.”