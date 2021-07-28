July 28, 2021

PRIVILEGE: Aurora officials wave magic wand to invalidate city charter provision.

Someone has quietly decided that a convicted felon who is suing the City of Aurora because its founding charter prohibits her from running for municipal office will be allowed to serve anyway should she actually get elected.

The city clerk assured potential city council candidate Candace Bailey in a letter that the City of Aurora will not enforce that portion of the city code.

The city is not putting the question to the voters to revoke the provision, they just promised to turn a blind eye to the law voters enacted in 1961.