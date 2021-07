NO, IT WON’T. THEY CHEAT IN 2002, AND I THINK THAT JAN 6 WILL LOOK LIKE WHAT IT WAS, A WALK IN BETWEEN THE ROPES: Liz Cheney: January 6 Will Happen Every Four Years.

Liz, darling, research the following “Tumbril.” “Coughing in the basket” and “Aristo, aristo, a la lanterne.”

Knowing history means it doesn’t have to repeat.