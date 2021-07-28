July 28, 2021

CHUCK TODD: There is no liberal media bias.

All of this connects back to the big lie about who is responsible for the cultural divide in America. The truth is that both sides are partly responsible but if you look at the data it’s pretty clear that the left has moved farther and faster to the left than the right has to the right. And the media has been riding the left’s coattails precisely because the are part of the same elite culture that drives most of these issues. The fact that NBC’s political director doesn’t get it explains a lot about NBC News.