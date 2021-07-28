«

July 28, 2021

CHUCK TODD: There is no liberal media bias.

All of this connects back to the big lie about who is responsible for the cultural divide in America. The truth is that both sides are partly responsible but if you look at the data it’s pretty clear that the left has moved farther and faster to the left than the right has to the right. And the media has been riding the left’s coattails precisely because the are part of the same elite culture that drives most of these issues. The fact that NBC’s political director doesn’t get it explains a lot about NBC News.

Todd, the Democratic Party operative with a byline, began his career in politics as a Democratic Party operative for former Sen. Tom Harkin, who also knows a thing or two about gaslighting.

 

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:45 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.