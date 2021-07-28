July 28, 2021

IT’S COME TO THIS: Dell can’t ship gaming rigs to blue states because of energy rules. “Dell has stopped shipping certain highly energy-intensive gaming computers to customers in six states with new electricity consumption regulations. The PC giant won’t ship certain computer models to California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington because of the states adopting the California Energy Commission’s new Tier II mandatory energy efficiency standards on computers and mobile gaming systems that were put into effect on July 1.”

(H/T: Small Dead Animals.)