HERD IMMUNITY? Eight reasons why the UK’s coronavirus cases appear to be falling.

Related: Longitudinal analysis shows durable and broad immune memory after SARS-CoV-2 infection with persisting antibody responses and memory B and T cells.

Shorter version here. Upshot: People who recover from Covid have strong, lasting immunity. Plus bonus immunity to SARS-Cov-1, generally known just as SARS.